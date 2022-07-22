Keybank National Association OH Reduces Holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,570 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 204.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services stock opened at $51.47 on Friday. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12 month low of $45.63 and a 12 month high of $81.00. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.28.

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 24.84%. The company had revenue of $852.92 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 12.51%.

In related news, insider Steven Mark Lessack acquired 3,000 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.20 per share, with a total value of $165,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,863.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Stewart Information Services news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.91 per share, for a total transaction of $73,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,634,809.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Mark Lessack purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.20 per share, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,863.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $394,965 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

