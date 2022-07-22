Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,128 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BJ. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 34,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,706,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,290,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 37,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2,907.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 29,074 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $1,290,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,278.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 15,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $998,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,231,688.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $1,290,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,278.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,639 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,849. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $69.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.29. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $74.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.80.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 77.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BJ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.87.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

