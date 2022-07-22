Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,326 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 736.6% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:DRI opened at $121.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.64. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.96 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.91.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $66,356.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.65.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.