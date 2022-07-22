Keybank National Association OH Sells 2,325 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 869.6% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 514.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at LCI Industries

In other news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 3,597 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.45, for a total transaction of $422,467.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LCI Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

LCII opened at $130.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.93. LCI Industries has a one year low of $96.32 and a one year high of $163.33.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $3.23. LCI Industries had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 37.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 18.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LCII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of LCI Industries to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company.

LCI Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

