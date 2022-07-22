Keybank National Association OH Sells 3,141 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,141 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Westlake were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Westlake by 33.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Westlake in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Westlake in the first quarter valued at $152,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Westlake by 148.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 62,969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after purchasing an additional 37,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Westlake in the first quarter valued at $27,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Westlake from $122.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Westlake from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Westlake from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Westlake from $167.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Westlake from $117.00 to $92.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.45.

Westlake Price Performance

NYSE:WLK opened at $92.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.70. Westlake Co. has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $141.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $1.13. Westlake had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Westlake’s payout ratio is presently 6.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 14,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.47, for a total value of $1,867,863.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,156.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO L. Benjamin Ederington sold 12,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $1,757,271.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,231,410.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 14,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.47, for a total value of $1,867,863.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,156.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,260 shares of company stock worth $9,706,190 over the last three months. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Profile

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

