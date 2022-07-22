Keybank National Association OH Sells 36,844 Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) by 69.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,844 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,195,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,719,000 after purchasing an additional 118,665 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,104,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,220,000 after purchasing an additional 326,697 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in TimkenSteel by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 411,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 124,119 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TimkenSteel by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 363,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,961,000 after acquiring an additional 61,774 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in TimkenSteel by 311.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 343,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 259,832 shares during the period. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TimkenSteel

In other TimkenSteel news, Director Ken V. Garcia acquired 3,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.93 per share, with a total value of $66,072.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,278.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TimkenSteel Stock Down 0.3 %

TMST stock opened at $18.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.25 million, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.80. TimkenSteel Co. has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $26.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.26.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMST. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on TimkenSteel from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

