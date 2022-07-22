Keybank National Association OH Sells 383 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Align Technology by 27.1% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 872 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in Align Technology by 12.8% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Align Technology by 33.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Align Technology by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $600.00 to $440.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $410.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $481.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Align Technology

Align Technology Trading Up 3.6 %

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 6,700 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $264,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 6,700 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN opened at $284.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $380.71. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.86 and a 1-year high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $973.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.