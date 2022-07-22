Keybank National Association OH Sells 4,454 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 61.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,454 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 35,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Robert Half International by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RHI. Truist Financial lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Bank of America cut Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. CL King increased their target price on Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.60.

NYSE RHI opened at $82.70 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.10 and a 12 month high of $125.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.26.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.20%.

In related news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $4,643,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,608,995.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

