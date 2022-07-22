Keybank National Association OH Sells 5,068 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 60.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,068 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Garmin were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garmin Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:GRMN opened at $107.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.00. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $92.53 and a twelve month high of $178.80.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.67%. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GRMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

About Garmin



Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

