Keybank National Association OH Sells 5,560 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,560 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 61,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the first quarter worth $601,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.68.

Insider Transactions at First American Financial

First American Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

In other news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 39,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $2,337,069.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,922,978.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $55.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.49. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.22. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $48.81 and a 12-month high of $81.54.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. Analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

First American Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Featured Articles

