Keybank National Association OH Sells 5,655 Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,655 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGO. Exane Derivatives raised its position in AngioDynamics by 4,883.3% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on ANGO shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on AngioDynamics from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on AngioDynamics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Insider Transactions at AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics Stock Up 2.6 %

In other news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $78,831.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,874 shares in the company, valued at $513,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $22.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $855.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.42.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $87.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.91 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 8.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About AngioDynamics

(Get Rating)

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

