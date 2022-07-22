Keybank National Association OH Sells 567 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 712 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in DexCom were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of DexCom by 200.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 144,746 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $75,260,000 after buying an additional 96,586 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $4,758,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 58,274 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,813,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of DexCom by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,212 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,997,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on DXCM. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $131.25 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $141.25 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DexCom to $90.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $157.50 to $131.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

DexCom Stock Up 2.2 %

DexCom stock opened at $83.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.89 and a twelve month high of $164.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.89.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.97 million. DexCom had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $72,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,135,235. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.57, for a total transaction of $180,942.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,249,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $72,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,700 shares in the company, valued at $10,135,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,877 shares of company stock valued at $703,892 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About DexCom

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.