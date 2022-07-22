Keybank National Association OH Sells 832 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,734 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,552 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,851 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $179.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.66 and a 200-day moving average of $182.33. The company has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $140.33 and a one year high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 40.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 41.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NXPI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $194.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.14.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

