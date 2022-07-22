Keybank National Association OH Takes $338,000 Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACI. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $842,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 80,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $798,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 252.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ACI opened at $26.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.43. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.96 and a 1-year high of $37.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.96%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.35.

In related news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 15,746 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $495,999.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,630,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Albertsons Companies news, EVP Evan Rainwater sold 25,242 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $691,125.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,139.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 15,746 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $495,999.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,630,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

