Keybank National Association OH Trims Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Insulet were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PODD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,619,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Insulet by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,811,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,078,434,000 after buying an additional 579,764 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,781,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in Insulet by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,692,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $450,418,000 after buying an additional 368,775 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. purchased a new stake in Insulet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,014,000.

Insulet Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ PODD opened at $244.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $217.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 387.85 and a beta of 0.70. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $181.00 and a 12 month high of $324.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $295.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.99 million. Insulet had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PODD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $268.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.73.

Insider Transactions at Insulet

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total value of $3,343,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total value of $3,343,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total transaction of $1,291,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,332.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

