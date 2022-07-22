Keybank National Association OH Trims Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in YETI were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YETI. CWM LLC purchased a new position in YETI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in YETI by 1,217.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in YETI in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Get YETI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on YETI from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on YETI from $86.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of YETI from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of YETI from $80.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, YETI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.06.

YETI Stock Performance

NYSE YETI opened at $49.94 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.77 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.82.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $293.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.13 million. YETI had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 47.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About YETI

(Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.