Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 37,327 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KNX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 244.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,619,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,885,000 after buying an additional 1,149,669 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,763.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,004,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,226,000 after buying an additional 950,763 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at $24,964,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 306.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 500,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,484,000 after buying an additional 377,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 893,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,472,000 after buying an additional 359,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of KNX opened at $52.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.19. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.16.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

