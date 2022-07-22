Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the first quarter worth about $521,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 444.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have weighed in on KFY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.
Korn Ferry Price Performance
Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $721.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.98 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.35%. On average, analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.
Korn Ferry Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 10.02%.
Korn Ferry Profile
Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.
