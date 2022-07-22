Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys 45,064 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,753 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,064 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $62,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $350.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.07.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $264.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $260.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $241.51 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.