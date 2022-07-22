Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 123 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Krilogy Financial LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $114.34 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $101.88 and a one year high of $151.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $75.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $167.50 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $209.15 target price for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.02.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,739 shares of company stock valued at $12,616,323. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.