Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $297,582,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,599,903,000 after purchasing an additional 524,578 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,092.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 240,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 334,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $105,188,000 after purchasing an additional 164,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,488,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $467,596,000 after purchasing an additional 152,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on LH. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.71.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE LH opened at $249.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.02. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $212.40 and a 1-year high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.82.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.72 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

