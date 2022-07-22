Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 5.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 21.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 6.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 57.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

NASDAQ LANC opened at $129.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 0.13. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1 year low of $116.85 and a 1 year high of $198.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.20.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $403.49 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lancaster Colony

In other news, CFO K. Pigott Thomas bought 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $121.70 per share, with a total value of $97,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,817 shares in the company, valued at $707,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CL King assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Benchmark downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Lancaster Colony from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.67.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.