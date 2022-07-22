LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.10% of LCI Industries worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,628,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,628,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 617,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,255,000 after buying an additional 72,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 244,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,081,000 after buying an additional 54,713 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LCII shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of LCI Industries to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

LCI Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

In other LCI Industries news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 3,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.45, for a total value of $422,467.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries stock opened at $130.04 on Friday. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $96.32 and a fifty-two week high of $163.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.40.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $3.23. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 37.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 18.81 earnings per share for the current year.

LCI Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 26.10%.

LCI Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.