Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,502 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,947,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,559,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,675,000 after acquiring an additional 701,420 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,161,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,113,000 after acquiring an additional 662,990 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,649,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 8,846,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,830 shares in the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on LYG. Barclays downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.69) to GBX 61 ($0.73) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.72) to GBX 61 ($0.73) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

LYG opened at $2.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average is $2.39. The stock has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $3.00.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 25.36%. On average, analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

