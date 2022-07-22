Malaga Cove Capital LLC Has $3.47 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.6% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $46,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $115.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $106.06 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

