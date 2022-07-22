Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,663 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,164,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $417,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $394.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $415.50.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 1.3 %

MLM opened at $329.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $320.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $284.99 and a 52 week high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.