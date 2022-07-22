Michael Lee Brooks Sells 1,002 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Stock

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) COO Michael Lee Brooks sold 1,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $74,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,556 shares in the company, valued at $3,667,144. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Syneos Health Stock Performance
NASDAQ SYNH opened at $76.59 on Friday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $104.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 1.70.
Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syneos Health
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 328.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Syneos Health in the first quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.
Syneos Health Company Profile
Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.
