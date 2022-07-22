Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s Largest Position

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,492 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 9.8% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $264.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $260.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $241.51 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $350.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.07.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

