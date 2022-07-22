Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Lifted by Harvey Capital Management Inc.

Harvey Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,990 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 6.0% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Microsoft Price Performance
NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $264.84 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $260.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93.
Microsoft Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.07.
About Microsoft
Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.
