Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Lifted by Capital Planning LLC

Capital Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,270 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,405 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 8.9% of Capital Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $22,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $43,313,705,000 after buying an additional 3,027,306 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,401,940,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,231,292,000 after acquiring an additional 584,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,613 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.07.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $264.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $260.41 and a 200-day moving average of $283.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

