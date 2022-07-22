Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Raised by Sonata Capital Group Inc.

Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,371 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 3.6% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $43,313,705,000 after buying an additional 3,027,306 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,401,940,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,231,292,000 after acquiring an additional 584,273 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $364.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Fundamental Research dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.07.

MSFT opened at $264.84 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $260.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

