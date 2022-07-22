Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 81,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,386,000 after acquiring an additional 9,703 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.5% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 14.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 56.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 67,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,191,000 after acquiring an additional 24,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at $209,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,109,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.6 %

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $172.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $158.85 and a one year high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 2.85%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on MAA shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $221.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.42.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.