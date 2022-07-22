Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,343,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,606,000 after buying an additional 45,382 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,133,000 after buying an additional 30,087 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,155,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,382,000 after buying an additional 20,907 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 824,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,819,000 after buying an additional 36,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 743,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,567,000 after buying an additional 7,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $302.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $285.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.80. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $243.32 and a 1 year high of $350.19.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $61,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,657 shares in the company, valued at $5,129,356.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MOH. Bank of America cut Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $301.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.36.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

