Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Position Boosted by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at $35,243,000. Energy Income Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at $25,743,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at $14,744,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the first quarter valued at $10,576,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,024,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,842,000 after purchasing an additional 309,900 shares in the last quarter. 24.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mplx Stock Down 1.0 %

MPLX stock opened at $30.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $26.80 and a 52-week high of $35.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.57.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Mplx had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 95.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MPLX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

