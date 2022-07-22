M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Position Trimmed by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank increased its stake in M&T Bank by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in M&T Bank by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in M&T Bank by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in M&T Bank by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 2.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $169.22 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $128.46 and a twelve month high of $186.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.05.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($1.67). M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 36.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total value of $393,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,740.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,620,047.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total transaction of $393,426.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,740.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,332. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $280.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.36.

M&T Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

