National Bank Financial Lowers CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Price Target to C$18.00

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Desjardins reduced their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CTRRF opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.49. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $14.52.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 350 properties totaling approximately 29 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net leased single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.

