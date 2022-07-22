Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NXST shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group Stock Up 1.3 %

In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Blake Russell sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $123,266.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,138,780.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Gary Weitman sold 3,202 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total transaction of $538,576.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,100.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 709 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $123,266.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,138,780.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,523 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $182.89 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $192.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.66. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

