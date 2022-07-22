Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 18,306 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 122.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,306 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Post worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Post by 23.2% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,791,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,047,000 after acquiring an additional 336,982 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Post by 1,810.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 124,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,017,000 after purchasing an additional 117,829 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Post by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 160,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,114,000 after buying an additional 100,125 shares during the last quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Post by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,910,000 after buying an additional 78,996 shares during the period. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE POST opened at $84.28 on Friday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $62.83 and a one year high of $85.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.34.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Post had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on POST. StockNews.com started coverage on Post in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Post from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Post from $84.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.75.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,624.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,814.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.26 per share, with a total value of $1,007,624.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,814.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Grote sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $394,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,164.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,250 shares of company stock worth $743,390. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

