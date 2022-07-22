Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 6,000 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLS. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the first quarter valued at $182,253,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Flowserve by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,385,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,271,000 after buying an additional 107,198 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Flowserve by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,286,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,093 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Flowserve by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,109,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,540,000 after acquiring an additional 368,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Flowserve by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,732,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,005,000 after acquiring an additional 144,062 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve Trading Up 1.4 %

FLS opened at $29.84 on Friday. Flowserve Co. has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Flowserve had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $821.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is 108.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FLS. Citigroup lowered their target price on Flowserve from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Flowserve from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Flowserve from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Flowserve Profile

(Get Rating)

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.