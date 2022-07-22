Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Old Republic International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,446,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $551,744,000 after purchasing an additional 748,168 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its position in Old Republic International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 5,043,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,463,000 after purchasing an additional 55,475 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Old Republic International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,266,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,871,000 after purchasing an additional 138,062 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in Old Republic International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,470,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,908,000 after purchasing an additional 51,035 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Old Republic International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,263,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,637,000 after purchasing an additional 64,067 shares during the period. 78.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $22.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.25. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 14.56%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.91%.

Insider Activity

In other Old Republic International news, Director Lisa J. Caldwell acquired 9,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $234,409.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,706 shares in the company, valued at $252,982.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Old Republic International news, Director Steven R. Walker acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.59 per share, for a total transaction of $32,385.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $572,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa J. Caldwell acquired 9,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $234,409.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,982.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ORI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

About Old Republic International

(Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

