Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter worth about $164,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter worth about $13,123,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 35.9% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 6,008 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 28.6% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 0.6 %

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $84.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.58 and a 12 month high of $102.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $987.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.62 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.14%.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director James R. Zarley acquired 7,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.56 per share, for a total transaction of $498,788.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,788.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $156,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,757.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Zarley purchased 7,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.56 per share, with a total value of $498,788.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,788.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TXRH shares. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.45.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

