Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,270 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 721.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,574,000 after buying an additional 13,627 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 279,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,761,000 after buying an additional 60,207 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 8.1% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 18,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 20.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne Stock Performance

NASDAQ TER opened at $102.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.68. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.97 and a 52-week high of $168.91.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $755.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.98 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.18%.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,124.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on TER. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $127.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

