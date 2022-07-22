Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,100 Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of ProPetro worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProPetro in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ProPetro by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ProPetro during the 4th quarter worth $5,743,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Price Performance

Shares of ProPetro stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $938.17 million, a P/E ratio of -40.91 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.22. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $16.92.

Insider Transactions at ProPetro

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $282.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. ProPetro’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Elo Omavuezi sold 6,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $88,469.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Adam Munoz sold 15,846 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $205,839.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,162 shares in the company, valued at $430,774.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Elo Omavuezi sold 6,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $88,469.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,591.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,464 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,958 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PUMP. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ProPetro from $15.50 to $16.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Tudor Pickering upgraded ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ProPetro from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ProPetro to $19.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

