Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 5,400 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Dropbox by 112.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Dropbox by 194,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 61.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dropbox Price Performance

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $247,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 331,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,460,651.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Karen Peacock sold 10,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $209,621.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,964 shares in the company, valued at $344,708.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $247,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 331,143 shares in the company, valued at $7,460,651.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,836 shares of company stock worth $1,999,668. 25.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DBX opened at $23.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.83. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $562.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.09 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 16.66% and a negative return on equity of 146.35%. Dropbox’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dropbox

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.