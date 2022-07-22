Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 900 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its position in Whirlpool by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,759,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,897,000 after purchasing an additional 255,063 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,144,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,151,000 after purchasing an additional 202,346 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 3,307.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,587,000 after buying an additional 138,929 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Whirlpool by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,074,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,524,000 after buying an additional 132,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 355.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 149,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,043,000 after buying an additional 116,574 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $168.54 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $145.93 and a 12-month high of $245.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.00.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

