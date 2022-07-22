Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 35,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 261.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 331.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.95.

Agree Realty Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $75.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.36. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $61.62 and a one year high of $75.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.90.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.65% and a return on equity of 3.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 157.87%.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

