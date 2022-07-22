Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,825 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MATX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Matson by 5,981.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,903,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $171,394,000 after buying an additional 1,872,447 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Matson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,136,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Matson by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,477,346 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $133,005,000 after acquiring an additional 77,288 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Matson by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 193,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,428,000 after acquiring an additional 75,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Matson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,482,000. 85.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Matson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $34,079.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,777.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Matson news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 339 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $28,455.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,896.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 470 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $34,079.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,777.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,983 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,221 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Matson Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:MATX opened at $85.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.52. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.32 and a 12 month high of $125.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.12.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $8.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.13 by $0.10. Matson had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 28.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Matson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Matson Profile

(Get Rating)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.