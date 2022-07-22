Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $184.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.05 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57. The company has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.84.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.06%.

In related news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total value of $29,013,631.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 712,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,604,906.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.64, for a total value of $98,358.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,073,104.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total transaction of $29,013,631.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,256 shares in the company, valued at $123,604,906.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,028 shares of company stock valued at $31,572,586 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VRSK. StockNews.com upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.80.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

