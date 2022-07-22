Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,522 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $35,924.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,292.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Jonathan Lee Pollack purchased 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.16 per share, for a total transaction of $353,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 114,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,000,107.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $35,924.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,852 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,292.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,162 shares of company stock worth $340,338. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXMT opened at $29.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.59. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.22.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.55% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $133.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

