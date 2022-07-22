Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vonage were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 19,419 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vonage during the fourth quarter worth $26,313,000. Kellner Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vonage in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Vonage by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 10,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vonage by 445.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 785,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,326,000 after acquiring an additional 641,313 shares during the period. 91.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VG opened at $20.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.46 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.80. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $21.00.

Vonage ( NASDAQ:VG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $358.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.15 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.94.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

